wrestling
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Highlights Include Multiple Title Changes
New Japan Pro Wrestling held their biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 18, early this morning in the Tokyo Dome. The show included multiple title changes, the arrival of the former Dolph Ziggler and more. You can find our full review of the show here.
Every title match resulted in a new champion. Catch 2/2 (TJP and Francesco Akira) defeated the Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors and Drilla Maloney) to become the new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight tag team champions. NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi beat Zack Sabre Jr. to win the NJPW World TV title. Tama Tonga became the NEVER Openweight champion by beating Shingo Takagi. Hikuleo & El Phantasmo won the IWGP tag team titles and retained the NJPW Strong tag team titles against Bishamon. El Desperado defeated Hiromu Takahashi to become IWGP Jr. Heavyweight champion. David Finlay became the first IWGP Global Heavyweight champion by beating Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay. Finally, Tetsuya Naito defeated SANADA to become the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.
You can see highlights from the show below.
Tama Tonga has defeated Shingo Takagi!
He is now a 4-Time NEVER Openweight Champion!#NJPW #NJWK18 pic.twitter.com/dJqEFXVFtF
— LB • ライガーボム (@LigerBombPro) January 4, 2024
DOUBLE CHAMPIONS!
Hikuleo e El Phantasmo derrotam a BISHAMON e se tornam os novos campeões de dupla IWGP e STRONG.#NJWK18 pic.twitter.com/3WEHdMVYyS
— Leo™ (@prowrestlingLT) January 4, 2024
El Desperado is once again the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion!!#NJPW #NJWK18 pic.twitter.com/eZLqlR3Pny
— LB • ライガーボム (@LigerBombPro) January 4, 2024
