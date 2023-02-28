wrestling / News
Jon Moxley vs. Davey Richards Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9
Jon Moxley’s opponent at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 will be Davey Richards, as announced on Monday. Barnett posted to Twitter to announce that Moxley and Richards will face off at the Collective show, which takes place on March 30th in Los Angeles.
Moxley was announced earlier this month for the show, though his opponent was not revealed at the time. Barnett wrote:
“It’s been 13 years since these two clashed one-on-one in the ring.
That last meeting was a time limit draw.
A wrestler can change a lot in 13 years…
But one that hasn’t changed for these two athletes – they are out for BLOOD!
Jon Moxley vs Davey Richards.”
