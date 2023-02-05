wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9
– AEW star Jon Moxley is making a return to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport for GCW’s The Collective during WrestleMania Week. As announced by the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Moxley will be competing at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9.
Moxley previously competed at Bloodsport 8 almost a year ago, beating Biff Busick by TKO. Bloodsport 9 is slated for Thursday, March 30, and it will be streamed live on FITE TV. Here’s the updated lineup and announcement:
* Kota Ibushi vs. Mike Bailey
* Timothy Thatcher vs. TBA
* Jon Moxley vs. TBA
What would a Bloodsport show be with out one of its staples?
A man of controlled chaos.
A man without fear of any challenger.
A man born to fight.
Jon Moxley is back at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 9
Watch it live on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/GCBVZCKm8Q
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) February 5, 2023
