Jon Moxley Announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9

– AEW star Jon Moxley is making a return to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport for GCW’s The Collective during WrestleMania Week. As announced by the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Moxley will be competing at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9.

Moxley previously competed at Bloodsport 8 almost a year ago, beating Biff Busick by TKO. Bloodsport 9 is slated for Thursday, March 30, and it will be streamed live on FITE TV. Here’s the updated lineup and announcement:

* Kota Ibushi vs. Mike Bailey

* Timothy Thatcher vs. TBA

* Jon Moxley vs. TBA