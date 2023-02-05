wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9

February 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jon Moxley Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 9 Image Credit: GCW

– AEW star Jon Moxley is making a return to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport for GCW’s The Collective during WrestleMania Week. As announced by the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Moxley will be competing at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9.

Moxley previously competed at Bloodsport 8 almost a year ago, beating Biff Busick by TKO. Bloodsport 9 is slated for Thursday, March 30, and it will be streamed live on FITE TV. Here’s the updated lineup and announcement:

* Kota Ibushi vs. Mike Bailey
* Timothy Thatcher vs. TBA
* Jon Moxley vs. TBA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW Bloodsport, Jon Moxley, Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 9, The Collective, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading