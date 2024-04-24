wrestling / News

Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito From NJPW Windy City Riot Airing Tonight on AXS TV

April 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Windy City Riot - Jon Moxley vs Tetsuya Naito Image Credit: NJPW

– NJPW released a preview for tonight’s edition of NJPW on AXS TV. Tonight’s show will feature matchups from the recent Windy City Riot 2024 event, including Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title. You can check out the preview and lineup below:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Jon Moxley
* Shota Umino vs. Jack Perry

