Jon Stewart Uses John Cena’s Heel Turn As Analogy On The Daily Show

Jon Stewart used John Cena’s heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber was used as an analogy by Jon Stewart on last night’s The Daily Show. Monday night’s episode saw Stewart — a noted wrestling fan — go into depth on Cena’s heel turn on Rhodes and joining forces with The Rock as an analogy of Donald Trump and JD Vance’s White House meeting with Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Stewart used the feud to compare Zelenskyy to Rhodes, Vladimir Putin to The Rock, and Cena to Trump. You can see the full clip below: