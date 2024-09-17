– During a recent interview with Gabby AF, former WWE broadcaster Jonathan Coachman discussed his former boss, former WWE and TKO Chairman Vince McMahon, and the allegations of sexual misconduct that have been made against him by former employee, Janel Grant. Coachman noted that he finds the allegations “disgusting.” He also discussed his view of how McMahon doesn’t have any true friendships or individuals he can confide because he destroyed all of those relationships. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Coachman on the allegations against Vince McMahon: “I’ve never commented on the allegations, but I think they’re disgusting. I think they come from somewhere. And also, if you’ve never been around Vince, not only is he intimidating… you probably have more than a few friends that on a Saturday afternoon, or on a Sunday afternoon, you say, ‘Hey, the football game’s on, you wanna come over and watch it?’ Vince doesn’t have one of those people in his life. Not one. Doesn’t have a friend that’s [like], ‘Hey, you wanna go have a drink?'”

On McMahon only meeting up with people like John Cena because they want something from him: “That to me is a sad existence. I don’t care how much money you have. What relationships did you leave behind? Vince has screwed up every single one of those.”

As previously reported, Grant agreed to pause her lawsuit against McMahon for six months pending the completion of a non-public investigation into McMahon by the United State Justice Department. WWE and former executive, John Laurinaitis, were also named as plaintiffs in Grant’s lawsuit.