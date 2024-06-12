wrestling / News
Judge Agrees To Six-Month Pause For Janel Grant Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon
Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis is officially on pause for six months. As previously reported, Grant agreed to pause the lawsuit alleging sex trafficking, sexual assault and more at the request of the United States Justice Department, pending a non-public investigation.
Wrestlenomics reports that the judge in the case has approved the pause, which will be for six months. This allows the federal investigation to take place involving attorneys from the Southern District of New York.
McMahon’s legal team issued a statement which read:
“Mr. McMahon is eager to prove Ms. Grant’s claims are false and expose her lies, but did not object to the government’s request to pause the matter in connection with the investigation regarding disclosures at WWE. Following the six-month stay, when his legal team is able to get discovery and depose Ms. Grant and others, the evidence will show the relationship was consensual and Ms. Grant’s allegations are malicious fabrications of a jilted lover.”
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Bad State Of WCW In 2000, Hulk Hogan-Billy Kidman Feud
- Booker T Recalls Challenges of Wrestling NWO Members, Being a Big Part of WCW
- Bruce Prichard On Why Ted DiBiase Never Became WWE Champion, Names Stars Considered For Title Run
- Greg Gagne Recalls Bringing Hulk Hogan To AWA, What Led To Company’s Fall