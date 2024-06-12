Judge Agrees To Six-Month Pause For Janel Grant Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon

Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis is officially on pause for six months. As previously reported, Grant agreed to pause the lawsuit alleging sex trafficking, sexual assault and more at the request of the United States Justice Department, pending a non-public investigation.

Wrestlenomics reports that the judge in the case has approved the pause, which will be for six months. This allows the federal investigation to take place involving attorneys from the Southern District of New York.

McMahon’s legal team issued a statement which read: