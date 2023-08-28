Jonathan Gresham Shares Why He Left Ring Of Honor

In a recent interview with the Better Than Broadway podcast, Jonathan Gresham shared some details on why he departed Ring of Honor and eventually signed with IMPACT instead (via Wrestling Inc). Gresham explained that while he enjoyed his stint with ROH, his goals to return the promotion to what had originally drawn him in only went so far. You can find a few highlights from Gresham and watch the complete interview below.

On what he enjoyed from his time with ROH: “In hindsight, I mean it was a very fun part of my career because I was able to express myself through my matches and use a lot of my creativity that I’ve just been sitting on.”

On what he had hoped to accomplish with the promotion: “It wasn’t the same company I had fallen in love with, and so my goal was to kind of bring it back to that way. And something that I thought could help Ring of Honor stand out was pure wrestling because when I look around at different companies, besides the names, the look of the show, the aesthetic of the show was really different, there’s different players but ultimately the rules are somewhat the same. There’s nothing different, so what differentiates all these different companies?”