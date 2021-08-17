Jonathan Gresham On Being Considered One of the Best In the World, Who Inspired Him Growing Up

Jonathan Gresham is considered by some to be among the best pro wrestlers out there, and he reflected on what that maans to him in a new interview. The ROH Pure Champion spoke to Fightful for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On being mentioned among the best wrestlers in the world: “For a while, I really felt weird about it because I don’t feel like I’m on that level. I believe, of course, everyone wants to be the best at their craft, but the more and more I thought about it, to be honest, I’m more so happier about that people are looking at that someone that looks like me as someone that can be best in the world. ‘Cause for years black people, people that look like me, have not been considered or in the conversations of being the best in the world. So, when I look at who the best in the world is right now, I look at guys like Lee Moriarty, Freddie Yehi, Jay Lethal. It’s great to hear my name come up so often, but also I want to put out that there’s so many other great wrestlers out there that should also be getting attention as well. So, I’m just happy that people of color are actually getting looked at in a different way now.”

On coming into prominence and what that’s meant for him: “It’s so funny. Recently—and this is not me being braggadocios—it was actually a story that touched me in a way that made me re-evaluate what I need to be doing going forward. I wrestled Starboard Charlie at the GCW Homecoming show. Unbeknownst to me, his mom was there. After the match, I went to go sell merch and I’m hanging out, and she just comes up to me to have some conversations and something that she said, I don’t think garnered the reaction that she thought. She told me that Starboy, in so many words—she literally said, ‘Idolized’—but, looked up to me.

I’m like, ‘Okay.’ I had to step outside of myself for a second and go, ‘Okay, with people looking at me like that, I now have a responsibility, even if they’re not asking for me to be responsible for my actions or what I’m doing going forward. I have to be better than I have been.’ Now I’m just taking it a little more serious because people would tell me and I just thought maybe they were fluffing me or whatever, but now I’m starting to understand that me being inspired by the people that came before me is now passing through me going to other people. So, the things that I’ve learned and studied from others, I think they’re seeing that collection of knowledge I’ve adopted from others.”

On his own wrestling inspiration growing up: “The first person I saw, and I’d liked wrestling for a long time before I actually settled on one person. It was really weird because of the way I wrestle now, but the person that attracted me to pro wrestling and when I saw them I said, ‘Okay, I’m gonna be a pro wrestler,’ I didn’t know how or when it was gonna start, but it was Bam Bam Bigelow. I’m not really sure why. Everybody’s always shocked by that, but yeah, it was Bam Bam Bigelow.”