wrestling / News
Jordan Devlin vs. A-Kid 30-Minute Ironman Match Set for Next Week’s NXT UK
July 29, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE announced at a 30-minute Ironman Match between Jordan Devlin and A-Kid would take place on a future edition of NXT UK. That match has now been announced for next week’s show.
This will be the first Ironman match in NXT UK history. The match will air on NXT UK on Thursday, August 5 on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.
It's the FIRST-EVER 30 Minute #IronmanMatch on #NXTUK next week!
The Irish Ace goes one-on-one with @AKidWrestler in what is sure to be another signature @NXTUK classic! pic.twitter.com/QMae9YNz6I
— WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2021
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Not Doing A Match With Light Tubes Again
- Jim Ross Wasn’t A Fan Of Triple H Being Punished For Kliq’s Curtain Call, Talks Triple H’s Chemistry With The Rock
- Big E On Short Feud With Malakai Black Prior To His WWE Release, John Cena’s Return At Money In The Bank
- Cash Wheeler Injured During AEW Fight For the Fallen Match, Update on Status