wrestling / News

Jordan Devlin vs. A-Kid 30-Minute Ironman Match Set for Next Week’s NXT UK

July 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jordan Devlin vs. A-Kid NXT UK - Ironman Match

As previously reported, WWE announced at a 30-minute Ironman Match between Jordan Devlin and A-Kid would take place on a future edition of NXT UK. That match has now been announced for next week’s show.

This will be the first Ironman match in NXT UK history. The match will air on NXT UK on Thursday, August 5 on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

A-Kid, Jordan Devlin, NXT UK, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading