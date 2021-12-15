Jordynne Grace Added To TERMINUS Event Next Month

TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has announced that Jordynne Grace has been added to the company’s debut event on January 16. The event happens at the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Grace joins a lineup that includes Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, Invictus Khash, Jay Lethal, JDX, Joe Keys, Daniel Garcia, Moose, Bandido, Alex Coughlin, Dante Caballero, Janai Kai, Lee Moriarty, Fred Yehi, Liiza Hall and Kiera Hogan.

W E L C O M E • T O • T E R M I N U Shttps://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/sTiIThvtoO — T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) December 15, 2021