Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering Named Impact’s Knockouts Tag Team of the Year

December 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jordynne Grace Rachael Ellering Impact Wrestling

Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering had a strong year as a duo, and that earned them Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Tag Team of the Year. Thursday night’s show saw the award being given to the two women.

Grace and Ellering, who briefly held the Knockout Tag Team Championships in 2021, beat out Decay, The IInspiration, Fire N Flava, and The Influence among their fellow nominees.

