wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering Named Impact’s Knockouts Tag Team of the Year
December 30, 2021 | Posted by
Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering had a strong year as a duo, and that earned them Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Tag Team of the Year. Thursday night’s show saw the award being given to the two women.
Grace and Ellering, who briefly held the Knockout Tag Team Championships in 2021, beat out Decay, The IInspiration, Fire N Flava, and The Influence among their fellow nominees.
#IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts tag team of the year @JordynneGrace & @RachaelEllering #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/s3wYFLFzFz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 31, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls His Pitch To Vince McMahon To Sign Steve Austin, Decision To Pair Austin With Ted DiBiase
- Toni Storm Gone From WWE After Requesting Release, Reaction From Within WWE
- Britt Baker Shares Pic of Toni Storm Following Storm’s WWE Exit
- Colt Cabana Discusses Original Plans For Him And Dark Order Before Brodie Lee Passed