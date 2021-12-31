Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Happy Thursday folks! Your boy is back from a brief hiatus. Last week I made my way to see the Denver Nuggets choke away a 22 point lead to the Charlotte Hornets it was good fun. Shout out to Robert for taking over last week!

This week we continue our year end recap, and based off the matches they had last week this should be a lot of fun. We’ll also get some more year end awards. Last week Deonna Purrazzo won Knockout of the year, and the Good Brothers won Tag team of the year.

Iceman Intel: George the Iceman reminds us that Chris Sabin will challenge for the ROH World title at Hard to Kill when he faces ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, he also lets us know Deonna Purrazzo will challenge Rok-C for the ROH Womens Championship the week after Hard to Kill. Those are actually two really interesting matches so shout out to Impact for lining those up for the coming weeks.

Before the Impact: VSK & Zicky Dice vs. Decay