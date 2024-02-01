– During a recent interview The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace spoke about how her WWE Royal Rumble appearance came together, where she competed in the women’s Rumble match last Saturday. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jordynne Grace on Scott D’Amore calling her about the Royal Rumble: “So Scott actually called me last Sunday, the weekend before and he had asked me if I would be okay with being in it. And I was just like, you know, obviously. So I found out just that week, it was a very kind of a, I guess a last minute thing, and I had just gotten back from the Orlando TNA taping. So I just like landed back home in Atlanta [when she was asked about appearing at the Rumble].”

On flying out to Orlando: “I did my physical and all the medical stuff on Monday and then just kind of waited around a couple days for everything to be approved and then I got my flight Wednesday night and Thursday night I was back in Orlando.”