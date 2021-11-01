Jordynne Grace Wants to Start Toning Down Her In-Ring Work When She’s 35

Jordynne Grace sees herself ideally easing back on her in-ring career around when she hits 35. Grace appeared on the Generation of Wrestling podcast and talked about her future in the ring, saying that when her in-ring career starts to begin winding down she would like to do backstage work.

“I want to wrestle forever, but obviously, you can’t do that,” Grace said (per Fightful). “Probably around 35, I think, I would start toning it down and maybe start doing some stuff outside of the ring but still in wrestling, that would be ideal for me. I would love to be an agent or a producer or something like that.”

Grace became the inaugural Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion at Bound For Glory. She is currently 25.