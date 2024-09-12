Josh Alexander On If He Would Consider A North Reunion With Ethan Page

Josh Alexander and Ethan Page are working for different companies, but those companies are currently working together. In an interview with Wrestlemaniac UK (via Fightful), Alexander spoke about a possible reunion of his team with Page, The North, which he’d do under a special circumstance.

He said: “In pro wrestling, never say never. That’s what they say, right? I don’t mean to give you a vague answer, but if I am to show up at NXT or WWE, I won’t know until 24-48 hours before. They keep everything very close to the vest. I certainly would not turn down the opportunity. I would embrace it wholeheartedly. I know me and Ethan Page have very similar foe that we do not like in Joe Hendry. I don’t think he needs any help from me beating Joe Hendry. Ethan Page and myself, we’re in a league of our own. We’re both championship-caliber wrestlers. Obviously, he’s the NXT Champion right now. I don’t think Joe is in that same light as a competitor in the ring. I don’t think he needs my help, but if he ever does and wants to make the call, I would love to see The North get back together under a special circumstance. We’re both very good singles competitors who have championship pedigree as singles stars. I don’t think it would be something that would happen in the long-term, but if there was a special match out there, I don’t think you would throw away that chemistry we have as a tag team to not go out there and embarrass somebody in a tag team match.“