Josh Barnett vs. Ren Narita & More Set For NJPW New Beginning USA

NJPW has announced for new matches for New Beginning USA including Josh Barnett vs. Ren Narita and more. The company announced Barnett vs. Narita, FinJuice vs. Jonah and Bad Dude Tito, Rocky Romero and Lio Rush vs. Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson, and Kevin Knight and The DKC vs. Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl for the January 15th show in Seattle.

The full updated lineup for the card is:

* Jay White’s open challenge

* Matthew Rehwoldt vs. El Phantasmo

* Clark Connors vs. TJP

* Brody King vs. Yuya Uemura

* Josh Barnett vs. Ren Narita

* FinJuice vs. Jonah and Bad Dude Tito

* Rocky Romero and Lio Rush vs. Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson

* Kevin Knight and The DKC vs. Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl