Josh Barnett Has Spoken With William Regal About Possible Bloodsport Match

Josh Barnett says that he’s had talks with William Regal about potentially competing in Bloodsport. Barnett spoke with Ringsiders Wrestling and noted that he’s spoken with the AEW alumnus and former NXT GM about taking to the ring for his event.

“You think I haven’t had some conversations with William Regal about, ‘If you should feel spry. You know…,'” Barnett said (per Fightful). “I say the ball is in his court, not as like a challenge or anything like that. It’s just, he’s the boss here. If he tells me it’s time, done. If he says, ‘Eh, I’m better off spectating.’ Done. Whatever he wants, he’s correct. That’s the way I see it.”

Regal’s son Charlie Dempsey has competed in Bloodsport and will be part of Bloodsport XIII over WrestleMania weekend.