Joshua Bishop Credits Chris Hero With Giving Him Career Advice

Joshua Bishop has become a buzzy name on the indepedent scene, and he gave a shout out to Chris Hero for giving him career advice. Bishop spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and talked about getting advice from the WCPW booker. You can see some highlights below:

On who has given him advice on his career: “Shoutout to my guy Chris Hero. He texts me a lot, he’s always checking in. We do these FaceTimes where he’ll watch something and break it down for me. It’s awesome. Big Damo was a big help too. He gets it because he started on the Indies and was with WWE and is back on the Indies.”

On when he may appear for West Coast Pro Wrestling: “I don’t ask about that kind of stuff. You have to ask the matchmaker that. A big piece of advice he’s given me lately is ‘stop getting hit with chairs.’ I’ve really been trying to implement that into my game because it kind of sucks.”