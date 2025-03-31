Journey Fatu Weighs In On Possibility Of Joining WWE

Journey Fatu was recently asked about the potential of him joining WWE. Journey is Jacob Fatu’s brother and he spoke with MuscleManMalcolm, who asked him about potentially joining the company.

“I’m just going to say God’s timing,” Journey said (per Fightful). “God’s timing is everything for the Fatu and Anoa’i Family. We are big believers and Christians and our Lord and Savior, Jesus, Christ and our Heavenly Father, it’s God’s timing. Malcolm. God’s timing is everything.”

He continued, “Besides religiously, pro wrestling is about timing, and pro wrestling is about reasoning. So, to answer your question, it’s all about timing. You never know. You might see me in one of the big promotions: WWE, New Japan, AEW. You never know. Tune in and find out.”

Journey Fatu has worked in promotions like Oasis Pro, the Underground Wrestling Alliance, Circle 6 and more.