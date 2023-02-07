– During a recent interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, former WWE talent Joy Giovanni discussed her time in WWE and appearing in the original Diva Search Competition in 2004. Giovanni finished third in the competition and was signed by WWE, but she was released about a year later. Also, she competed in the WrestleMania 25 Diva Battle Royal. Giovanni discussed being brought in as part of the Diva Search on WWE TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Joy Giovanni on the Diva Search competition: “When they moved us over for the weekly televised competition segment, as a regular part of the show, we were there in the arena with them, but we were kept totally segregated from them, and only brought out of our own locker room. They wanted to keep us almost sequestered, so we didn’t know what was going on, we didn’t know a lot about the show. And I think the problem, if you can even call it a problem, came when they didn’t explain to the existing talent roster that that’s what they were doing.”

On how the handling of the Diva Search contestants gave people the wrong idea bout them: “So it appeared to other people that we all just didn’t want to interact with anyone. And as you know, there are kind of rules backstage where you’re supposed to do things in a certain way. So we just came off as really rude. But it wasn’t our intention.”

On what it was like backstage: “We were all just kind of nervous. You’re still on an audition, and you’re getting told to stay in this room and ‘Don’t come out unless we come get you’ kind of a thing. We had a bathroom and everything in there that we would need. It was set up in a strange way, and I think a lot of people don’t know that part.”

Read More: https://www.wrestlinginc.com/1189226/former-wwe-talent-calls-her-debut-misleading/

