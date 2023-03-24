Joy Giovanni Recalls Working With Big Show In WWE, Being Locked in Trunk of JBL’s Limo

Joy Giovanni was involved on a storyline with Big Show in WWE in 2005 and recently recalled the segment where she was locked in the trunk of JBL’s limo. Giovanni was a guest on Ring the Belle and was asked about the segment, which took place in January of 2005 in the lead-up to the Royal Rumble where Big Show, JBL, and Kurt Angle battled for the WWE Championship. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On working with Big Show: “It was a lot of fun. Actually, one of the funny things is I just made friends with a lot of like the writers and the crew because you’re around them so much. I had a joking relationship with one of the writers who was primarily working on these segments. He would say it was his job to call me every week and see if he could convince me to do whatever it was that they had cooked up for me to do. I remember him being like, ‘You always say yes.’ I’m like, ‘Well, I’m an actor. You don’t get to say I don’t like this script. I’m not gonna do it.’ You just like are like, ‘Alright, what do I wear for that?’ So they were shocked that I was willing to do all these things. It was a great time, and Show was so helpful to me, Big Show. He was really helpful to me along my way, I’ll say.”

On being locked in the trunk of the limo: “One thing that I think is commonly a misconception is that people don’t know that I was in the trunk of that limo the whole entire time. The whole time the limo was out there. I was in there. I actually was kind of friends with Orlando (Jordan), and he had flipped down the armrest thing because there was access to the trunk, it’s like a safety mechanism. I remember him being like, ‘Are you okay in there? Are you going to be fine?’

“At the last minute, I was listening to the show, and I had to put my gag on loose enough, and I hyperventilated so successfully that I almost sent myself into hyperventilation when I was on that gurney. So I have to tell you, Show is an incredible actor. He can bring the tears like that. So he brought some tears. It was really good. So that segment was funny because a lot of people don’t realize that I was in the car the whole time.”