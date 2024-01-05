Jim Ross Sounds Off On The Rock’s Return & Samoa Joe’s AEW Title Win

Jim Ross has a lot to say about the return of The Great One and a former ROH world champion adding himself to the AEW world title lineage. On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross discussed the Hollywood star/former WWE champion making his shocking return to Raw and Samoa Joe’s AEW World Championship Win. You can see the highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On Dwayne Johnson becoming The Rock again and referencing Roman Reigns: “I was kind of surprised that he was back in the hunt for a sport, but we’ll see how it works out.” Ross then added he’s always been a fan of Rock, and that he’s been involved in the “People’s Champion’s” career since the beginning. However, he pointed out that Rock’s appearance is a big deal. “Anytime you get some time from The Rock, that’s a win. Now, how they get to the end result? The end result’s got to be WrestleMania, obviously, that’s not gonna take a strategist to work out.”

On Samoa Joe becoming AEW World Champion: “Over the years, [Joe] has proven to be very durable. And his work is believable, so I’m a big Samoa Joe proponent. He’s the right man for the job, it seems like. He can have good matches with just about anybody as a babyface or a heel, which is important. He provides leadership [and] physicality. He’s the kind of guy you want to be pulling the wagon, not only because he’s strong enough to pull the wagon, but he’s smart enough as a veteran to make it work for him and the company more.”