Juice Robinson Said To Have Legitimate Injury, Written Off TV

On Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage, Bullet Club Gold were attacked by MJF, and when the camera cut backstage, Juice Robinson was laid out after MJF apparently broke a flat screen TV over his head. According to Fightful, Robinson was legitimately injured sometime before that and the angle was done to write him off TV.

Robinson reportedly suffered a back injury at some point and will require surgery to repair the issue. It’s unknown when this happened. Robinson’s last match was on the November 1 episode of Dynamite. It’s believed that Robinson will be out for the rest of the year, but shouldn’t be gone much longer than that.