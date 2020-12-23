Juice Robinson Pulled From Wrestle Kingdom 15 Due To Injury

NJPW has announced that Juice Robinson will no longer compete at Wrestle Kingdom 15 due to injury. He was set to face KENTA for the IWGP US Title Right To Challenge Briefcase. According to the announcement, which came just hours after the match was revealed, Robinson suffered a fractured orbital bone. He also missed today’s Road to Tokyo Dome event.

The announcement reads: Juice Robinson has sustained a fractured orbital bone and will not be able to compete on tonight’s Road to Tokyo Dome event or Wrestle Kingdom 15.

The following change has been made to tonight’s card in Korakuen Hall:

Juice Robinson & Toa Henare vs KENTA & Jay White

Satoshi Kojima & Toa Henare vs KENTA & Jay White

Further announcements on the status of KENTA’s Tokyo Dome opponent will be made in due course.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Juice compete. We appreciate your understanding, and wish Juice the best in his recovery.