– During a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, AEW star and former TBS Champion Julia Hart discussed the period when she won the AEW TBS Championship from Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear 2023, which happened two weeks after she got married. Having those events so close to her birthday made Hart feel like she jumped ahead about five years in her life in a short timespan. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Julia Hart on winning the TBS Title shortly after getting married: “Yeah, I mean, that happened like two weeks after the wedding, and I also had a birthday in that time span. So it was like that last end of 2023 was like, felt like I jumped like five years of my life. It was just so much is happening.”

On trying to stay in the moment: It was so… crazy, and I was so blessed, and I was trying to be in the moment as much as possible, and just, because I’m like, this is like, all of this is like once in a lifetime happening right now. Like, I need to enjoy every bit of this, and I definitely did. I’m just trying to stay grounded, and yeah, it was great.”

Julia Hart recently competed in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, losing to current reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone in the quarterfinals.