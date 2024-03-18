Julius Creed Says He And Brutus Creed Had Tough Conversation About Improving In WWE

Speaking with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Julius Creed of the Creed Brothers discussed a wide range of topics including how he and Brutus had a tough talk about what they needed to improve on.

He said, “Exhausting. I’m worn out by both of them. They give me gray hair, and I don’t have too much hair. Seriously, it’s rewarding. The greatest moments in life are when you can share them with someone you love, and the people you’ve had to go through hard times with. There have been ups and downs. Ivy and I are pretty mellow. Brutus is all over the place. He creates some chaos. It’s an interesting dynamic. I sent him a text last Monday night after we had a debriefing in the car about what we had to improve on. It was a tough love conversation. We need to raise our game and lick our wounds after a tough talk. At the same time, we say we love each other. There is nobody else I would want to do this with. One is blood family and the other has become family.”