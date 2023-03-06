wrestling / News
‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry Victorious In Final Burial At AEW Revolution (Clips)
“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry put Christian Cage in the ground, winning The Final Burial at AEW Revolution on Sunday. Perty defeated Cage on the PPV in the Buried Alive-style match, ultimately putting Cage in a casket and slamming the door shut which sent Cage into the burial plot set on the stage.
You can see highlights from the match below, and our live coverage of the PPV here.
The Final Burial is upon us! @Christian4Peeps makes his way to the ring
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde pic.twitter.com/g2U6bEgBY5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
#JungleBoy Jack Perry @boy_myth_legend is ready to finish things with Christian Cage
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde pic.twitter.com/k2TMkc3HVs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
.@Christian4Peeps fighting with a sense of desperation, against a determined @boy_myth_legend
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde pic.twitter.com/Oa9QJhayo4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
The battle between @Christian4Peeps and @boy_myth_legend are as violent as we all expected
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde pic.twitter.com/CvkBoTQkNv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
.@boy_myth_legend risking it all to end this rivalry!
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde pic.twitter.com/AqFNUCBqSX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
There's no denying the killer instinct of @boy_myth_legend now!
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde pic.twitter.com/98iFABZIrQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
