‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry Victorious In Final Burial At AEW Revolution (Clips)

March 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry put Christian Cage in the ground, winning The Final Burial at AEW Revolution on Sunday. Perty defeated Cage on the PPV in the Buried Alive-style match, ultimately putting Cage in a casket and slamming the door shut which sent Cage into the burial plot set on the stage.

You can see highlights from the match below, and our live coverage of the PPV here.

