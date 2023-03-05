Join 411’s Live AEW Revolution Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live AEW Revolution coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas and tonight I will be covering the Zero Hour pre-show before Robert Winfree comes in to handle the main card. It’s a hell of a show tonight as Brian Danielson takes on MJF in an Iron Man match for the AEW World Championship, Jamie Hayter defends her Women’s World Championship against Saraya and Ruby Rose, Jon Moxley takes on Hangman Page in a Texas Death match and Samoa Joe’s AEW TNT Championship is on the line against Wardlow. The Gunns defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a four-way tag match and the Elite have to beat The House of Black if they want to stay Trios Champions. Plus we have two big grudge matches as Jack Perry battles Christian Cage in The Final Burial and Ricky Starks faces Chris Jericho.

But first up is the pre-show, where we’ll be treated to a trios match. Mark Briscoe and the Lucha Brothers will face the Varsity Athletes and Daivari in what’s sure to be a hectic bout. Plus we’ll probably preview the main card a fair amount. There’s gonna be a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* RJ City interviews Orange Cassidy and Danhausen, who say they’re wearing clothes. RJ asks what their tag team name is, Danhausen says their name is Orange Cassidy and Danhausen and says he wants to curse a bunch of celebrities, but doesn’t want to curse himself and Cassidy.

* Renee Paquette is here to break down the show, and stars with Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley. We get a hype montage for the bout.