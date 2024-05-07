Xia Li Announces That She’s Now Accepting Bookings Starting on July 18

– Former WWE Superstar Xia Li announced on her social media that she’s now accepting books. She will officially become a free agent starting July 18.

Xia Li wrote yesterday, “I am pleased to announce that I am now accepting bookings for matches and signing events starting July 18th. For all inquiries, please contact me at 📬：[email protected]. I look forward to collaborating with you”

Li was among the talent releases from WWE last month.