Xia Li Announces That She’s Now Accepting Bookings Starting on July 18
May 7, 2024
– Former WWE Superstar Xia Li announced on her social media that she’s now accepting books. She will officially become a free agent starting July 18.
Xia Li wrote yesterday, “I am pleased to announce that I am now accepting bookings for matches and signing events starting July 18th. For all inquiries, please contact me at 📬：[email protected]. I look forward to collaborating with you”
Li was among the talent releases from WWE last month.
