Xia Li, Jinder Mahal & Xyon Quinn Released From WWE

Xia Li, Jinder Mahal and Xyon Quinn have departed from WWE. Li and Mahal both posted to Twitter to indicate that they were exiting the company, as you can see below. While Mahal’s statment may read like a work, PWInsider has confirmed that Li and Mahal have left the company, while Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Quinn was released as well.

Li signed with WWE in 2017 following a tryout in China and debuted in the Mae Young Classic. She competed in the 2019 women’s Royal Rumble match and had a run in NXT before moving to Smackdown. Her highest profile story was a short feud with Becky Lynch after she was drafted to Raw last year.

Mahal returned to WWE in 2016 after two years away and had a run as WWE Champion in 2017 and 2018. His most recent appearance was on the January 15th episode of Raw where he lost a World Heavyweight Championship match to Seth Rollins.

Quinn, a former pro rugby player, signed with WWE in 2018 and had a run in NXT. He was drafted as a “free agent” during the 2023 WWE Draft and last appeared on the March 1st episode of Smackdown where he lost a match to Bron Breakker.