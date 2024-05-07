– NJPW announced that Jake Lee will face former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito at the United Japan Pro-Wrestling event, All Together, later next month. The event is scheduled for June 15 in Sapporo, Japan. Here’s the full announcement:

Jake Lee vs Tetsuya Naito official for All Together Sapporo!

June 15 sees singles clash

The next time United Japan Pro-Wrestling comes All Together will be in Sapporo on June 15. All Together Sapporo has already gained a big singles matchup, as Tetsuya Naito is set to go head to head with Jake Lee.

Lee first appeared in NJPW on the Road to Dontaku in a shocking attack at Korakuen Hall that saw him gift a victory to Drilla Moloney. Days later in Hiroshima, Lee was eliminated over the top rope in a tag team main event that saw Los Ingobernables De Japon victorious against the BULLET CLUB War Dogs. Yet Lee was insistent that without a pinfall or submission, nothing had been proven.

That led to All Together int he Nippon Budokan, and a win for Lee over Naito with the Face Break Shot. Now 1–1, both men want a decisive result in singles action, and get it on Lee’s home turf in Sapporo. Who will prove superior? Find out when All Together hits Hokkai Kita-Yell!