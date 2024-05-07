– In a WWE Digital Exclusive Video, WWE Superstar Jey Uso discussed his King of the Ring opening round win last night on WWE Raw, beating Finn Balor to advance in the tournament. Below are some highlights and a clip of Jey Uso discussing last night’s victory:

Jey Uso on what’s last night win means to him: “Man, King of the Ring win will mean anything right now. Cathy, I be coming up short a bunch of the times, but it’s all good, face adversity. You gotta keep your foot on the gas pedal to keep it running, Uce, you know what I’m saying? I’m gonna stay positive with it. I came up short every championship round trying to get my first singles championship in 2024. I ain’t do it yet, but it’s okay, though. I need this King of the Ring win under my belt, man, just to get the ball rolling a little bit, yeet.”

On his recent trip to France for WWE Backlash: “I mean. I mean, yee-eeit? Oui-eet? Yeetaly? You know what I’m saying, France? Yeah, it was dope, though. I mean, seeing all the fireflies came out, I got really emotional. I ain’t had much to talk about it, but a lot of people ask me what it was from my point of view, man. I just feel like Bray Wyatt was just showing love to me. That’s the first time I seen the fireflies appear. I feel like, since he’s been gone, man. So I was really emotional seeing all though. And that happened to me was I was blessed for that show.”

Uso rebounds after a World Heavyweight Championship match loss against Damian Priest last Saturday at WWE Backlash France in Lyon. He replaced the injured Drew McIntyre, who was forced to withdraw from the tournament after not being medically cleared. He now advances to the next round and will face Ilja Dragunov next.

