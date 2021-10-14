Junior Dos Santos On His Wrestling Training Ahead of AEW Debut, His Future in the Industry

Junior Dos Santos is set to make his wrestling debut on this week’s AEW Rampage, and he discussed his preparation for the match and potential future in the business in a new interview. Dos Santos spoke with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi ahead of the match, where he’ll team with the Men of the Year against the Inner Circle’s Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara.

“I’m a combat sports man,” Dos Santos said when asked about the training he’s done (per Fightful). “I’ve been training my whole life. No doubts, I know how to fight and I’m going to go there to fight. I’m gonna go there to finish these guys. I know it’s not a joke. You’re going to go there, put on a good show, and give your best. I’m ready for that. I’ve been training some good skills with King Mo and many guys from the gym. Everybody is willing to go in the ring and represent our gym and defend our name. I’m privileged to be in this position and I’m going to do my best.”

Dos Santos was asked if he sees a future for himself in wrestling and answered, “Of course. I’ve been enjoying everything I’m doing and to get in the ring to be fighting again, to be performing, to give my best performance for everybody to watch is amazing. I’m very excited about this. I’m happy and feeling that good energy.”