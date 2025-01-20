wrestling / News
Various News; Jushin Liger Set For The Big Event in March, Hulk Hogan Opening New Beach Shop
January 19, 2025 | Posted by
– Jushin Liger is set to appear at The Big Event in March. PWInsider reports that the Japanese legend has been added to the roster for the convention, which takes place on March 15th in Brentwood, Long Island.
– The site also reports that Hulk Hogan is opening a new Beach Shop location in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Hogan made the announcement on Facebook as you can see below: