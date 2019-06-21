wrestling / News
Various News: Big Names In Australia, Jushin Liger In PWX, Sabu Appearance, More
June 21, 2019
– PWInsider reports Robbie Eagles, Impact Champion Brian Cage, X-Division Champion Rich Swann, AAA Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix, Jordynne Grace, Marty Scurll, Brody King, Jeff Cobb, Flip Gordon, Joey Janela and Joey Ryan are all scheduled to Australia’s World Series Wrestling “International Assault – Zero Fear” tour this weekend.
– Konnan and Lanny Poffo will both be appearing for CWE in Canada next weekend.
– Jushin “Thunder” Liger will be working for North Carolina’s PWX on July 7. Roppongi 3K vs. Tracer X and Drew Adler is scheduled for the event.
– NWA Women’s Champion Allysin Kay, Sabu and The Blue Meanie are working for Greektown Wrestling this Sunday in Toronto.
