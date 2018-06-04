Justin Credible Considers Jeff Hardy the ‘Tupac Shakur’ of Wrestling

– Brian Pillman Jr. recently went on social media and asked fans which pro-wrestling performer could be called the “Tupac Shakur” of wrestling. Former WWE and ECW Superstar Justin Credible later chimed in with Jeff Hardy as his choice.

When asked in what way Pillman meant, he clarified, “You know like super talented but died young and we didn’t see their full potential and were perhaps overrated based on their limited amount of produced work?” Justin Credible later tweeted WWE Superstar Hardy as his answer. However, Hardy did not die young. You can check out the exchange below.

