Juventud Guerrera Thinks He’ll Appear In AEW Again
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Juventud Guerrera spoke about his AEW match with Chris Jericho and whether or not he’ll appear for the company again. Here are highlights:
On if his match with Jericho was his only match for AEW: “No, I don’t think so. I think they were really happy with my performance. I had a good relationship with everybody there. I think this was just the first step, the beginning. I see a lot of guys there working for a while, for a year or so, before they get signed. That’s the story of many of the wrestlers there. Lets see what happens. I’m back in the gym, I’m healthy and focused. I feel pretty good to be doing something with the young talents, especially with Andrade and Lucha Brothers and now Chavo also there. AEW has been doing a great job of blending youth with experience. I think it’s the perfect combination. For years, other companies didn’t do it. They didn’t even trust guys who are over 35 or 40, until a few years ago. Finally, you see now in WWE – a guy like Bobby Lashley who is 45 and looks great. A lot of us [older guys] can still go. Even Rey Mysterio, who is my age, is still doing great.”
On Jericho being beat up after his match with Nick Gage: “Yea, he was [banged up]. As a wrestler you get a lot of punishment, right? Not because of just bumps from the weeks before, but years before. So, I think Jericho is a warrior. I think we did pretty well for my age [46] and his age [50]. It was a great moment for my career, and I’m looking forward to doing more with AEW. I think this is just a good start.”