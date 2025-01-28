wrestling / News
Kai Cenat Set To Attend WWE Royal Rumble
January 27, 2025 | Posted by
Streaming icon Kai Cenat is set to attend the WWE Royal Rumble. It was announced during Monday’s episode of Raw that Cenat, who is one of the most followed streamers in the world, will be at Saturday’s PPV.
It was revealed over the weekend that IShowSpeed will be livestreaming the weekend show.
