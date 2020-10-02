wrestling / News
Kairi Sane Taking On New Role As WWE Promotional Supporter In Japan
Kairi Sane left WWE back in July to return home to Japan, and it appears that he’s been given a new role that’ll allow her to at least have some involvement with the company moving forward.
Sane took to Twitter to reveal her status with WWE, which includes the role of being a promotional supporter for the company in Japan.
“This is Kairi Sane from WWE,” Sane wrote. “I will report on future activities. In addition to continuing to belong as a player, I have been given the role of a new WWE promotion supporter in Japan, and will resume activities based in Japan. Thank you for your continued support.”
Sane’s last appearance for WWE was on the July 27 edition of RAW, where she was written off TV after being attacked by Bayley.
【ご報告】
改めましてWWEのカイリ・セインです。
今後の活動についてご報告させていただきます。
選手として引き続き所属することに加え、新たに日本のWWEプロモーションサポーターという役割をいただき、日本を拠点に活動を再開することになりました。
これからも何卒よろしくお願いいたします。
— KAIRI SANE カイリ・セイン (@KairiSaneWWE) October 2, 2020
