Kairi Sane Taking On New Role As WWE Promotional Supporter In Japan

Kairi Sane left WWE back in July to return home to Japan, and it appears that he’s been given a new role that’ll allow her to at least have some involvement with the company moving forward.

Sane took to Twitter to reveal her status with WWE, which includes the role of being a promotional supporter for the company in Japan.

“This is Kairi Sane from WWE,” Sane wrote. “I will report on future activities. In addition to continuing to belong as a player, I have been given the role of a new WWE promotion supporter in Japan, and will resume activities based in Japan. Thank you for your continued support.”

Sane’s last appearance for WWE was on the July 27 edition of RAW, where she was written off TV after being attacked by Bayley.