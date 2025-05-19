wrestling / News
Kairi Sane At Venue For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW
May 19, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Kairi Sane is in Greenville, South Carolina at the venue for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. It’s unknown what her role will be on the broadcast, if any, but WWE wouldn’t call attention to her being there if she wasn’t going to appear.
Sane had been out of action since December after suffering a torn ligament in her thumb.
Woah! 😳@KAIRI_official is here in Greenville ahead of #WWERaw! 👀 pic.twitter.com/hQZYA6wFn2
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2025
