wrestling / News

Kairi Sane At Venue For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW

May 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kairi Sane WWE Crown Jewel Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that Kairi Sane is in Greenville, South Carolina at the venue for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. It’s unknown what her role will be on the broadcast, if any, but WWE wouldn’t call attention to her being there if she wasn’t going to appear.

Sane had been out of action since December after suffering a torn ligament in her thumb.

