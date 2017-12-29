wrestling / News
WWE News: Kaitlyn Comments on In-Ring Return At Indy Show, AJ Styles Smashes Atari Jaguar Controller
Well here it is. You’ve all been asking me if I’m returning to the ring. I’ve been training with @pablomarquez94 at his school, #maineventtrainingcenter, for the past few months and rediscovered my love for pro wrestling. I never really intended on wrestling again. I just starting training again because it’s been extremely therapeutic and has ignited my passion again. I want to thank Pablo for welcoming me to his family. It’s been almost four years since I stepped into the ring. This year has been super pivotal for me. I’ve discovered a lot of things about myself and spent so much time deciding who and what I want to be. I’m a lot of things. I’m an entrepreneur, a pro wrestler, a mess, and an unstoppable freight train. There’s so much i want to accomplish and have so much unfinished business. I’m not going to say that I’ll be doing more shows but this one is just super meaningful for me. It’s a symbolic match for me. How appropriate for it to be called “Beaking Chains”. In a lot of ways, I’ve spent 2017 breaking chains ….from my divorce to the mental limitations that existed in my head. Join me on February 10th for this awesome show. I’ll be the main event and will be wrestling @therachaelellering. Ill be filming the ups and downs while training for this show. Can’t wait to share that with you all. I’ll post more details about how to grab some tickets. For now, visit CoastalChampionshipWrestling.com/ tickets. See you guys there! Thanks for all the love! #prowrestling #coastalchampionshipwrestling #babyface #dontcallitacomeback #butdo #celestialbodiez #breakingchains
– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, with AJ Styles destroying an Atari Jaguar controller: