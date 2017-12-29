WWE News: Kaitlyn Comments on In-Ring Return At Indy Show, AJ Styles Smashes Atari Jaguar Controller

– Celeste Bonin, the former Kaitlyn, posted to Instagram about returning to the ring after four years this coming February. Bonin is appearing for Coastal Championship Wrestling. She said of her return, “I’ve been training with @pablomarquez94 at his school, #maineventtrainingcenter, for the past few months and rediscovered my love for pro wrestling. I never really intended on wrestling again. I just starting training again because it’s been extremely therapeutic and has ignited my passion again.”

– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, with AJ Styles destroying an Atari Jaguar controller: