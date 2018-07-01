Kaitlyn Looking Back Thinks She Could’ve Done More If She Didn’t Leave WWE, Doesn’t See AJ Lee Returning to WWE, Teases ‘Foreshadowing’ of a WWE Return

– Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Kaitlyn (aka Celeste Bonin) at a Coastal Championship Wrestling even in Florida. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

During the interview, Kaitlyn and Van Vliet had an exchange about using the term “sports entertainer,” and then Kaitlyn even said, “Am I foreshadowing?” you can also see that exchange below. Before we get a lot of angry comments, this isn’t a direct confirmation of a WWE return for Kaitlyn. However, she even states, “I’m just trying to get into that mentality,” regarding using the term “sports entertainer.” And then asks, “Am I foreshadowing?”

Kaitlyn: “I’m a business woman and an entrepreneur and a sports entertainer.”

Van Vliet: “Oh she’s using the ‘sports entertainment’ word. No, you’re a wrestler.”

Kaitlyn: “Ok, is that what we’re doing? I’m a wrestler then.”

Van Vliet: “Until you work for the other company, you’re a wrestler.”

Kaitlyn: “No, yeah. I agree. I’m just trying to get into that mentality. Am I foreshadowing?”

On not thinking AJ Lee will return to WWE since the Chris Amann/CM Punk lawsuit is settled: “(laughs) I don’t think so. But who am I to comment on that? I really don’t see that happening. She’s got so much other stuff that she’s got going on in her life. She’s an author now and I don’t see that happening.”

Kaitlyn on if she still would’ve retired from wrestling in 2014 if she wasn’t getting married: “Maybe, yeah. My life was in such a crazy place when I left WWE. I was getting married and I had this plan to start my company and I was just in a place where I felt like I had done a lot of really cool stuff with WWE and I was like alright next chapter. But looking back I feel like I could have done so much more but hindsight is always 20/20, right? I feel like I’ve grown tremendously in the last four and a half years as a person, as a wrestler and just in general.”

Kaitlyn on internet comments: “Anyone can sit at a keyboard and say anything and it can have no merit or it could be extremely accurate so you just kind of have to know that going into it. I know some people that will never read anything on the Internet about themselves and I know some people that read everything about themselves. I think you kind of have to find a healthy medium. When you engage, some people who leave negative stuff or inappropriate stuff are just baiting you. You have to know when to say ‘Delete. Block. Not worth my time.’ But if somebody has a valid point or a serious question or whatever, I think it’s worthwhile to respond and to interact with people who follow you. I think you just have to use your best judgement and it comes from experience.”