Kaitlyn Recalls Being Hazed and Bullied in WWE

– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, former WWE Superstar Kaitlyn discussed her time in WWE and never appearing on Total Divas despite being a former WWE Divas Champion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kaitlyn on never appearing on Total Divas: “I don’t know. There should have been. I think part of it was I never was super close with a lot of the divas there. Sometimes I got bullied a little bit when I was new and I think it’s because just the way that I came up. I came up really fast. I had an amazing opportunity to start without any experience.”

On dealing with hazing and bullying in WWE: So I went through a little bit of hazing and bullying from some of the divas, but for the majority of the ones that were on the show, they were all super cool with me. But I think I just kind of wasn’t in the clique. I didn’t know how to be. I was so young and I was still developing my character as a person in real life. So I don’t know, and I think I also didn’t have the confidence that I do now to put myself in situations to be on a show like that. So I don’t know.”

Kaitlyn exited from WWE in 2014. She later returned briefly, competing in the Mae Young Classic.