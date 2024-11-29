Kaitlyn Recalls Vince McMahon Laughing After Her Accidental Battle Royal Win

The former Kaitlyn famously won a battle royal by accident during her time in NXT, and she recalled how Vince McMahon reacted to the moment. Celeste Bonin spoke with the A2theK Wrestling Show and looked back at the battle royal, which happened on the August 20th, 2012 episode of Raw. The match ended with Bonin winning after Eve Torres, who was supposed to win, fell off the apron after a clothesline over the top. You can check out the highlights from the discussion below, per Wrestling Inc:

On McMahon’s reaction to the end of the match: “I don’t think at that point I had been part of a really big match like that yet. When I got back through gorilla, Vince was laughing — Vince was laughing his ass off, like he was laughing, Eve was crying … which I understand.”

On Fit Finlay working with the women’s division: “It was still a time where we were fighting for TV time and he helped me so much early on. I respected him so much because I saw how he worked with the women.”