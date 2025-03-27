Kamala Signed To Posthumous WWE Legends Deal

The Facebook page for Kamala, has announced that his family has signed a posthumous legends deal for the Ugandan Giant. Kamala, real name James Harris, passed away in 2020.

His widow said in a statement: “We couldn’t be prouder that James’s legacy is back home where it belongs.”

16 Creative CEO Jared Ashley, whose agency brokered the deal, added: “When we began working with the estate, my main goal was to get Kamala signed to a Legends deal—and hopefully into the WWE Hall of Fame. I’ve always felt that’s where he belongs, and I think many of his fans would agree. It has been such an honor to work with this family over the past few years, and now with WWE, to help preserve Kamala’s incredible legacy.”