Kamille Thinks Discussion Of EmPowerrr 2 Overshadowed Her NWA 74 Match

Kamille says that she believes all the talk around NWA EmPowerrr 2 not taking place overshadowed her match against Taya Valkyrie at NWA 74. The NWA World Women’s Champion battled Valkyrie in the final match of the PPV’s first night, and she talked in a recent interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling about how she felt the match was overshadowed by the discussion around the fact that the NWA wouldn’t be doing another iteration of the all-women’s PPV this year. You can see some highlights below (per Fightful:

On NWA not holding EmPowerrr this year: “I didn’t really think anything about it just because I show up and do my job and do as the boss says. That was just for last year, when he said there wasn’t going to be an Empower 2. I don’t think that he meant ever in the existence of [the company], I just think he meant for the last year he wasn’t ready to put it together or the logistics of it weren’t coming together, so. I’m not involved in that part of the business, so I don’t really pay attention to it. I just show up and do my job. But I do think Empower, the first one, was such a great event and the fans loved it, us wrestlers we loved it. So I definitely think it’s gonna happen again, it’s just getting all of the logistics together.”

On if her main event match at MWA 74 was overlooked because of EmPowerrr discussion: “Uh definitely, I definitely think it’s something [to be proud of]. Me and Taya [Valkyrie], we main evented the first night, so I think that’s something that got lost in the Empower 2 talk. People lost the fact that okay, there might not be an Empower 2 this year, but we have two women main eventing in the Chase Ballroom. That’s a big deal and I think that kind of got overlooked.”