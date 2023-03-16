Kane On Whether His Storyline With Undertaker Would Work Today, What Made It Appealing

Kane’s rivalry with the Undertaker is one of WWE’s most memorable arcs, and Kane recently weighed in on whether the story would work today. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his arc with the Dead Man during a recent appearance on WrestleRant Radio, and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On whether the storyline could still work today: “It could still work. It would have to be done differently because Kane would have to talk smack to The Undertaker on Twitter, which would be very strange [laughs], but nevertheless it could because it’s a timeless story, and ultimately the story is about two brothers who get along some times and don’t get along some times. The rest is really just bells and whistles.”

On the strength of their storyline together: “The story was amazing because I think it was mythological storytelling, and you had these characters and they had those stories behind them. Most characters in WWE are that person, or a part of that person, a personality trait, in many cases turned up to an 11. Kane and Undertaker were true characters. They were not just dudes that were, ‘This is me, but I turn my personality up on TV.’ They were different characters then Mark Callaway and Glen Jacobs are in real life. Ultimately I think that was what attracted people to it because everybody can relate to a sibling rivalry, and this was a sibling rivalry just done on an epic scale.”