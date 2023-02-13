wrestling / News
Kansas City Chiefs Receive Custom WWE Title After Super Bowl Win
February 13, 2023 | Posted by
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in last night’s Super Bowl, the second time they’ve won this decade. The team was presented with a custom WWE Championship, which was found by Patrick Mahomes when he got back to the locker room. They were previously sent a belt back in 2020.
Patrick Mahomes opens the WWE championship that was waiting for him at his locker after the Super Bowl and presents it to his teammates. pic.twitter.com/vopIdT7sH4
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 13, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From Last Week’s AEW Dynamite & Rampage TV Tapings, MJF’s Promo, Talent Visa Issues
- Kevin Sullivan Recalls Haku Shaking Off Being Hit With a Cinder Block Thrown From a Roof
- Arn Anderson Recalls His First Impressions Of a Steve Austin, Compares Austin To Ivan Koloff
- Mick Foley Names His Mt. Rushmore Of Play-By-Play Announcers, Recalls the Birth Of ‘Bang Bang’