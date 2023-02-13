Kansas City Chiefs Receive Custom WWE Title After Super Bowl Win

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in last night’s Super Bowl, the second time they’ve won this decade. The team was presented with a custom WWE Championship, which was found by Patrick Mahomes when he got back to the locker room. They were previously sent a belt back in 2020.

Patrick Mahomes opens the WWE championship that was waiting for him at his locker after the Super Bowl and presents it to his teammates. pic.twitter.com/vopIdT7sH4 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 13, 2023