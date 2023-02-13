wrestling / News

Kansas City Chiefs Receive Custom WWE Title After Super Bowl Win

February 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Title Kansas City Chiefs Image Credit: WWE

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in last night’s Super Bowl, the second time they’ve won this decade. The team was presented with a custom WWE Championship, which was found by Patrick Mahomes when he got back to the locker room. They were previously sent a belt back in 2020.

