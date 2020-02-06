wrestling / News

Kansas City Chiefs Bring Out Custom WWE Title For Super Bowl Victory Parade

February 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Title Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs put their custom honorary WWE Championship out on display during their Super Bowl victory parade. You can see pics below of the team showing off the title they were sent in honor of the win below:

