Kansas City Chiefs Bring Out Custom WWE Title For Super Bowl Victory Parade
The Kansas City Chiefs put their custom honorary WWE Championship out on display during their Super Bowl victory parade. You can see pics below of the team showing off the title they were sent in honor of the win below:
.@tkelce delivers Super Bowl victory speech with @WWE Title – @espn https://t.co/BVYuHJkiNX pic.twitter.com/0pbbWvA5Sh
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) February 6, 2020
This speech by Travis Kelce is everything you thought it would be and more: pic.twitter.com/xYwmnygXuF
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 5, 2020
My man out here in a CHAMPIONSHIP @WWE CHIEFS BELT and @LouisVuitton fur coat. He’s on some serious @RicFlairNatrBoy drip. WOOOOOO#chiefsparade #ChiefsKingdomParade #ricflair pic.twitter.com/4rtIuxhprq
— Greg Lickteig (@GregLickteig) February 5, 2020
